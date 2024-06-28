Top cop, alderman expected to outline safety plan for Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will outline the department's public safety plans for Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade during a press conference on Friday.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling and 44th Ward Alderman Bennett Lawson are expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. ABC7 will stream it live in the player above.

There is a new route and an earlier start time this year.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday at Sheridan and Broadway before making its way southeast to Diversey and Sheridan.

ABC7 is proud to bring you a live broadcast of the parade on our website and in our app once again. Hosea Sanders, Jason Knowles, and Tanja Babich will lead our coverage.

You can also stream it on ABC7's connected TV apps and on ABC News Live on Hulu.