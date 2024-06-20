Chicago Pride Guide: What to know ahead of Pride Parade, Pride Fest 2024

This comes after the city limited the amount of group to 125 in April.

This comes after the city limited the amount of group to 125 in April.

This comes after the city limited the amount of group to 125 in April.

This comes after the city limited the amount of group to 125 in April.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is celebrating Pride this month in a big way. The city is hosting its annual Pride Parade and Pride Fest to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Chicago. Below is information regarding the parade and the fest.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

RELATED: ABC 7 Chicago celebrates Pride with live broadcast from 53rd annual Pride Parade

Chicago Pride Fest: June 22 and 23

Northalsted, still often known as Boystown, traditionally hosts Chicago Pride Fest the weekend before the Pride Parade. This year, the 24th annual Pride Fest will be held on June 22 and June 23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This two-day street festival hosts over 150 food and merchandise vendors, musical performances and more.

Who's performing at Chicago Pride Fest?

Pride Fest features performances across three stages. Natasha Bedingfield, JoJo Siwa, Amber Riley, Bob the Drag Queen, Sapphira Cristál and Empress Of are headlining the 2024 Chicago Pride Fest. The full lineup of performers and schedules can be found here.

Entry

The Chicago Pride Fest is on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Street. Admission is free for all ages. There will be a $15 suggested donation that helps pay performers and festival workers and supports local non-profits and community programs. The Pride Fest can be accessed from the following CTA stations:

Red Line Addison Station at Wrigley Field

Red/Brown/Purple Lines at Belmont

Weather

Rain or shine, the Pride Fest will go on. Severe conditions may delay or cancel performances.

Security

Large bags, backpacks, coolers and outside beverages are prohibited. Clear plastic sealed bottled water and empty reusable water bottles are allowed. All bags will be inspected prior to entry.

Chicago Pride Parade: June 30

The annual Chicago Pride commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City. On June 28, 1969, police raided Stonewall Inn, one of the most popular gay bars in New York City, arresting 13 people, including employees, drag queens and anyone violating New York's gender-appropriate clothing statute that said you could not wear more than three items of clothing not matching your assigned gender at birth. The raid sparked a six day uprising. Chicago's Pride Parade takes place the same weekend each summer, commemorating the riots and celebrating the perseverance of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Parade Route

The parade will begin June 30 at 11 a.m. The route will travel 21 blocks south on Broadway through Northhalsted, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Park, and end on Cannon Drive. There will be eight pedestrian crossover streets along the parade route:

Irving Park Road at Broadway

Grace at Broadway

Addison at Halsted

Cornelia at Halsted

Roscoe at Halsted

Aldine at Halsted

Barry Avenue at Broadway

Wellington Avenue at Broadway

The Pride parade route can be found at chicagopride.gopride.com

Best View

Parade organizers encourage spectators to arrive early or watch the parade from areas toward the beginning of the route. This includes Broadway, south of Grace or the east side of the parade route.

Who's in the Chicago Pride Parade?

The 53rd Annual Pride Parade features actress, writer and comedian Fortune Feimster as this year's grand marshal. The parade features 150 registered entries displaying celebratory floats, various performance groups, a marching band and more. The 2024 parade theme is "Pride is Power."

Security

Open container rules will be strictly enforced with police patrolling on every corner. Penalties for open alcohol can result in a $1,000+ fine and confiscation of alcohol.

Are pets allowed?

Pets are allowed at the parade. Organizers remind spectators that the route is crowded and noisy, so it's best to leave nervous furry friends safely at home.

Street closures and parking restrictions

Streets will be closed for the assembly area and parade route. The assembly area closes at 10:30 a.m. on the morning of the parade. The following areas will be closed:

Broadway between Wilson and Clark

Sunnyside between Broadway and Sheridan

Sheridan between Wilson and Clark

Montrose between Clark and Broadway

Street closures along the parade route will be rolling beginning at noon. Parade route closures include:

Broadway from Montrose to Halsted

Halsted from Broadway to Belmont

Belmont from Halsted to Broadway

Broadway from Belmont to Diversey

Diversey from Broadway to Cannon Drive

Transportation

Due to the limited parking, public transportation is highly encouraged for the parade. The CTA will provide extra service and longer trains on the "L". Several buses will reroutento accommodate the parade. The following CTA train stops are near the parade route:

Red line: Wilson, Addison, Belmont

Brown line: Belmont, Wellington, Diversey

More CTA information for parade day can be found here https://www.transitchicago.com/prideparade/

Weather

The parade will go on, rain or shine. Event organizers encourage spectators to bring bottled water and sunscreen. There will be cooling buses at the following locations: