Immigration advocates rally downtown Chicago over possible Trump administration travel ban

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest was held in Chicago Wednesday over concerns on the potential of a second travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

According to various published reports, there's a draft list of countries compiled by the State Department.

Foreigners traveling from those countries may face restrictions, while entering the United States, if the proposed ban is implemented.

Protesters held a rally at Federal Plaza against the possible move.

According to various published reports, the proposed ban would prevent people from entering the United States from countries such as Afghanistan, Cuba and Venezuela. Immigration advocates are speaking out against what could be the second potential travel ban by the Trump administration.

"We're coming out not only to say we reject it, but committed to fighting against it," said Muhammad Sankari, with Arab American Action Network.

"As a child of an immigrant, I feel like this is personal. You know, our communities are being told a message that we are not welcomed here," said Grace Pai, with Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago.

According to various published reports, there's a draft list of countries compiled by the State Department at the behest of a President Trump executive order.

Those countries, reportedly, are listed in three tiers.

Nearly a dozen of those countries are flagged under "red," or places where foreign travelers may be fully banned from entering the U.S.

That includes countries like Afghanistan, Cuba and Venezuela, where Chicago travel agent Mohammad Neaz books some of his clientele.

"Anything like this kind of thing happens, we're the first ones to get hit. And, obviously, this means less travel and less business for us," Neaz said.

The first travel ban imposed by Trump was in 2017, during his first term as president.

That ban, targeting mostly Muslim countries, set off nationwide protests at airports, including in Chicago.

"This was not drawn up by the president himself. There was not really any ideological agenda," said Tom Mockaitis, a national security expert and DePaul history professor. "It's raising current concerns about countries that are either very authoritarian or appear to be countries which terrorists have operated."

The White House has not commented on a potential travel ban.