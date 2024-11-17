Protesters march along Michigan Avenue to oppose Russia's war in Ukraine

Chicago protesters marched Sunday along Michigan Avenue in opposition of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Chicago protesters marched Sunday along Michigan Avenue in opposition of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Chicago protesters marched Sunday along Michigan Avenue in opposition of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Chicago protesters marched Sunday along Michigan Avenue in opposition of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Chicagoans are taking part in a global movement opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Protesters marched on Michigan Avenue Sunday in an event called "Together Against Putin and his War."

The event comes after Russia launched a massive drone attack overnight, targeting power plants across Ukraine.

Ukraine says at least five people were killed. Many are without power as freezing temperatures grip the country.

READ MORE | At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in Russian strike on building in northern Ukraine, official says

Hours after the attack, President Biden for the first time authorized Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia with long-range missiles supplied by the United States.

After extensive lobbying by Ukrainian officials, authorization from President Joe Biden allows Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range U.S. missiles.

The protesters in Chicago demanded that Putin be brought to justice. They also called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and release all political prisoners.

Similar events were held in other cities around the world Sunday.