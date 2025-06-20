12-year-old cancer survivor granted wish to meet unicorn in Elgin: 'They are majestical creatures'

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year old cancer survivor from the Chicago area got the wish of a lifetime on Friday.

Valentina Robles got to live her dream as she got to pet and even ride a unicorn in Elgin.

"I'm pretty happy," Robles said.

The grade-schooler has been fascinated with the mystical animal for as long as she can remember.

"I just think they are majestical creatures," Robles said. "I think I like how I imagined it."

The life-changing experience happened because of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and its supporters after Robles' medical team at Lurie Children's Hospital connected her with the organization.

The celebration has been months in the making. It had to be canceled twice before because Robles was so sick.

"It gives them something to look forward to," said Jessica Miller with Make-A-Wish. "It gives him strength they see the people around them and help them with the future."

Friday's unicorn on any other day is an 18-year old pony named Gracie. She's a favorite at Perfecto Farm, where several celebrations like this have taken place over the years.

The farm's owner, Kim Gardner, is a recent cancer survivor herself.

She's over the years dressed up as different things for our Halloween horse shows and so since she's so patient and she's white, we picked her to be our unicorn," Gardner said.

Robles was first diagnosed in May of 2022, when she as just 9 years old, with B cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. It's a rare, aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"Valentina has many ups and downs, mostly downs," said Margareth Robles, Valentina's sister. "I mean, she lost her walk, but now she's able to walk again which is nice, but it's hard for all of us."

Valentina's family says she's been in remission for 6 months and prays her cancer is gone for good. In the meantime, the girl who one day hopes to be a veterinarian, soaked in all of the excitement and offered some advice to other kids battling an illness.

"Just keep going forward, yeah," Robles said.

She now becomes a proud member of the Make-A-Wish alumni club, which means she'll get all the love and support as she continues her health journey.