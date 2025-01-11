Chicago Native Foods to make its Chicago Restaurant Week debut

Chicago Native Foods, the Midwest's last remaining Native Foods location, is excited to participate in its first Chicago Restaurant Week!

Chicago Native Foods, the Midwest's last remaining Native Foods location, is excited to participate in its first Chicago Restaurant Week!

Chicago Native Foods, the Midwest's last remaining Native Foods location, is excited to participate in its first Chicago Restaurant Week!

Chicago Native Foods, the Midwest's last remaining Native Foods location, is excited to participate in its first Chicago Restaurant Week!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Native Foods, the Midwest's last remaining Native Foods location and now proudly employee and Black-owned since November 2023, is excited to participate in its first Chicago Restaurant Week!

From January 24 to February 9, 2025, guests can experience bold, globally inspired vegan cuisine crafted with care and rooted in owner Dame Dia's Senegalese heritage.

"This is more than a menu-it's a celebration of culture, resilience, and the creativity of plant-based cuisine," says Dame Dia. "I'm honored to bring my Senegalese culture to the restaurant with a vegan twist."

ALL Day $30 Prix Fixe Menu

Appetizer: Shrimp Rolls

Crispy vegan shrimp made from konjac, paired with carrots, water chestnuts, and shiitake extract, wrapped in tofu skin. Served gluten-free with Thai chili sauce for a perfect blend of crunch and spice.

Main Course: Senegalese Trio Plate

Yassa Chick'n - Plant-based chick'n marinated in a rich Senegalese-inspired sauce with caramelized onions, lime, and bell peppers, served over jasmine rice.

Senegalese Jollof Rice - A vibrant West African classic of seasoned jasmine rice slow-cooked with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, paired with sautéed vegetables.

Beef Mafe - Hearty plant-based beef in a creamy peanut butter tomato sauce, served with jasmine rice and fresh parsley garnish.

Chicago Restaurant Week offers diners a chance to explore the city's award-winning culinary scene with 17 days of special prix fixe menus at over 470 restaurants. Discover the unique and flavorful creations of Chicago Native Foods and make your reservations today.

Since becoming employee and Black-owned in November 2023, Chicago Native Foods has remained committed to delivering creative, sustainable, and globally inspired plant-based dishes. Located at 218 S. Clark St., the restaurant continues to be a community-focused eatery, celebrating bold flavors and cultural pride.

For more information visit www.chicagonativefoods.com