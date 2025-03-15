16-year-old boy charged in 4 armed robberies in Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with four armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said on Saturday.
Police said the teen, arrested on Friday, is facing six counts of armed robbery and one county of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The robberies the teen is charged in happened at the following times and locations:
These robberies are part of a larger crime spree spanning Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town, police said Friday.
Investigators say in each robbery, two to three masked people approach the victims in a stolen vehicle and rob them at gunpoint.
The video in the player above is from a previous report.
