24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

16-year-old boy charged in 4 armed robberies in Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 15, 2025 5:18PM
New video shows NW Side armed robbery
The thieves have carried out at least 21 robberies in the Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with four armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said on Saturday.

Police said the teen, arrested on Friday, is facing six counts of armed robbery and one county of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The robberies the teen is charged in happened at the following times and locations:

  • 2000-block of W. St. Paul Ave. on March 11 at 9 a.m.

  • 2700-block of N. Albany Ave. on March 11 at 9:58 a.m.

  • 2500-block of W. Huron St. on March 11 between 10:25 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

  • 1900-block of N. Rockwell St. on March 11 at 4:10 p.m.

These robberies are part of a larger crime spree spanning Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town, police said Friday.

Investigators say in each robbery, two to three masked people approach the victims in a stolen vehicle and rob them at gunpoint.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW