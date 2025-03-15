16-year-old boy charged in 4 armed robberies in Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town: CPD

The thieves have carried out at least 21 robberies in the Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods.

The thieves have carried out at least 21 robberies in the Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods.

The thieves have carried out at least 21 robberies in the Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods.

The thieves have carried out at least 21 robberies in the Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with four armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said on Saturday.

Police said the teen, arrested on Friday, is facing six counts of armed robbery and one county of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The robberies the teen is charged in happened at the following times and locations:



2000-block of W. St. Paul Ave. on March 11 at 9 a.m.



2700-block of N. Albany Ave. on March 11 at 9:58 a.m.



2500-block of W. Huron St. on March 11 between 10:25 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.



1900-block of N. Rockwell St. on March 11 at 4:10 p.m.

These robberies are part of a larger crime spree spanning Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town, police said Friday.

Investigators say in each robbery, two to three masked people approach the victims in a stolen vehicle and rob them at gunpoint.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood