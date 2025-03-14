Armed group using stolen vehicle to rob people in Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town: CPD

The Chicago Police Department issued a warning about armed robbery suspects targeting people in Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people about several armed robberies that have happened recently on the city's Northwest Side.

The thieves have carried out at least 21 robberies in the Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods.

Investigators say two to three masked people approach the victims in a stolen vehicle and rob them at gunpoint.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:





2000-block of W. Erie St. on Feb. 17 at 2:20 p.m.



1700-block of N. Talman Ave. on Feb. 17 at 2:23 p.m.



2400-block of N. Pulaski Rd. on Feb. 17 at 2:31 p.m.



3300-block of W. Armitage Ave. on Feb. 17 at 2:40 p.m.



2300-block of N. Spaulding Ave. on Feb. 19 at10:50 p.m.



2200-block of W. Charleston St. on Feb. 19, at 11 p.m.



2000-block of W. Ohio St. on Feb. 19 at 11:30 p.m.



1000-block of N. Paulina St. on Feb. 19 at 11:33 p.m.



1600-block of W. Grand Ave. on Feb. 19 at 11:45 p.m.



1400-block of N. Wood St. on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.



1900-block of N. Wolcott Ave. on Feb. 20 at 3:15 p.m.



1800-block of W. Race Ave. on March 9 at 8:12 p.m.



1700-block of N. Winchester Ave. on March 9 at 8:20 p.m.



1400-block of N. Wood St. on March 9 at 8:36 p.m.



1400-block of N. Paulina St. on March 9 at 8:40 p.m.



800-block of N. Wood St. on March 10 at 4:15 p.m.



1900-block of W. Huron St. on March 10 at 4:20 p.m.



2000-block of W. St. Paul Ave. on March 11 at 9 a.m.



2700-block of N. Albany Ave. on March 11 at 9:58 a.m.



2500-block of W. Huron St. on March 11 between 10:25 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.



1900-block of N. Rockwell St. on March 11 at 4:10 p.m.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the robberies.

