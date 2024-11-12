2 University of Chicago students robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two University of Chicago students were victims of an armed robbery early Sunday morning near the school's Hyde Park campus, the university said.

U of C police said the students were walking on the sidewalk near the Campus North Residence Hall, in the 1100-block of 55th Street, about 12:40 a.m., when three suspects jumped out of a passing black sports car.

They were holding guns, and demanded the students' belongings before driving east on 55th Street, police said.

The students were not hurt.

Police did not immediately provide any further description of the suspects.

The University of Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident.

