Thieves use SUV, chain to pull ATM from Lincoln Park grocery store: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 1:35AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ATM was stolen from a North Side business early Monday morning, in a smash-and-grab burglary.

This happened at a Go Grocer grocery store in the 500-block of West Diversey Parkway, on the border of the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods.

Chicago police said several people broke the window of the store about 4 a.m., then tied a chain around the ATM, pulling it away with a red SUV.

CPD did not immediately provide any additional information about the possible suspects in the burglary.

No one was in custody later Monday.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

