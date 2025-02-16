24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
At least 2 dogs electrically shocked while walking in River North, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 16, 2025 9:46PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two dogs were shocked while they were out for a walk Saturday on the Near North Side.

Both incidents happened in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago police said.

In the first incident, a dog stepped on a manhole around 11:45 a.m. when it experienced an electric shock, the pet owner told police. The dog was taken to a vet in good condition.

In the second incident, a dog was also shocked in the same location, but its condition was not known, police said. ComEd and the Department of Electricity later responded to the scene and declared the location safe.

Video showed crews working on an electric box at the location Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.

