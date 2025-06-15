Simone Robinson Military Women Veteran's Center honors female veterans on Army's 250th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Army is the nation's oldest military branch.

ABC7 talked to veterans in Chicago who say while much has changed since their time serving, there's more work to be done, especially for women.

It was an intimate but invaluable gathering at the SGT Simone A. Robinson Military Women Veteran's Center, 8620 South Pulaski, to celebrate female veterans, who say they've been overlooked for too long.

"It's very emotional, even though it was many years ago, but it's there," U.S. Army veteran Barbara Norman said.

Norman joined the Army in 1973. She lost several loved ones who also served, and now she is the sole survivor of her family.

"The memories will never fade, and then they get less and less vivid, but it's always there," Norman said. "Young people would sacrifice so much, and to be given so little upon their return."

Those memories resurfaced Saturday as she joined the nation in celebrating 250 years since the since the U.S. Army was created on June 14, 1775.

While President Donald Trump honored the nation's oldest military branch, many veterans are wondering if enough progress within the military has been made, especially for women.

"It's unacceptable that veterans are coming back who have served cannot get health service for administration to cut veteran benefits, housing, clothing, those homeless on the street, begging for food," Norman said. "The attitude toward military has changed."

Just a few months ago, President Trump's executive order to get rid of images or words related to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, led to the Pentagon taking down historic photos on their website, including images of the first all-female veterans flight out of Chicago in 2021.

"Although we wear the uniform, outside of that uniform, people don't always see us as women veterans," U.S. Army veteran Margo Watson said.

Watson, who currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserves, says it's more important than ever to support female army vets.

"I'm here to tear down those stereotypes and to let everyone know that we wear the uniform too," Watson said.

Her work at the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs includes offering women veterans resources to earned benefits and building communities of those who have served to feel supported.

"After all my hard work in 28 years, people don't even recognize that I am a veteran, or that I'm still currently serving," Watson said. "So it's important to me to make sure that people see that. So that no one ever forgets the sacrifices that have been made."