1 killed, 2 wounded after argument leads to gunfire on Lower West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and two others wounded on the Lower West Side after an argument led to a shooting Monday morning, Chicago police said.
The shooting took at about 1:30 a.m. place in the 2000-block of South Paulina Street.
Police said two 32-year-old men were involved in a verbal altercation on the sidewalk with a 25-year-old man.
During the altercation, police said the men exchanged gunfire and shot each other.
The 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
One 32-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds and the other 32-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a wound to the arm, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood