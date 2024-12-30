24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 killed, 2 wounded after argument leads to gunfire on Lower West Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, December 30, 2024 10:45AM
Chicago police said one man was killed and two others wounded on the Lower West Side after an argument led to a shooting Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and two others wounded on the Lower West Side after an argument led to a shooting Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took at about 1:30 a.m. place in the 2000-block of South Paulina Street.

Police said two 32-year-old men were involved in a verbal altercation on the sidewalk with a 25-year-old man.

During the altercation, police said the men exchanged gunfire and shot each other.

The 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

One 32-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds and the other 32-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a wound to the arm, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.

