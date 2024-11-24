24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Little Village shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 wounded, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 24, 2024 11:17AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One teenager was killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Little Village Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 1:33 a.m. in the 2600-block of South Avers Avenue.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 15-year-old was shot in the back and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

