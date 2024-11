Man critically wounded in shooting, car crashes into building on Near West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed Friday on the Near West Side after a person inside the car was shot in the head.

Video from Chopper 7 showed vehicle that had crashed into a building in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street.

A 19-year-old man inside the car had been shot in the head, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.

