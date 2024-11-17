24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 seriously injured in University Village shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 17, 2024 2:17PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot while sitting in a car in University Village early Sunday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:59 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Loomis Street.

Police said two victims were in a car when someone in a vehicle started to shoot at them.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head and the right leg. She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

A 25-year-old man was also rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being shot in the chest.

No one in custody.

