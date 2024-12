2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Morgan Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 66-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening on the city's South Side.

Police said the two men were inside a car at 118th and South Watkins Avenue in Morgan Park when they were shot.

A 66-year-old was shot and later died, police said. A 50-year-old man suffered a graze wound.

Police have not made any arrests.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood