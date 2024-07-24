WATCH LIVE

Englewood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 9:51AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 1:05 a.m. in the 6300-block of South Carpenter Street.

The victims were standing in the street when unknown suspects began firing from an alley, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

