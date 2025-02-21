2 shot, including 13-year-old boy, on CTA Red Line train on South Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police said two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Thursday night.

Chicago police said two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Police responded at about 9:49 p.m. to the 100-block of West 35th Street to a report of a shooting on a Red Line train.

Officers arrived and found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his bicep.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition and the man was treated on the scene but declined to go to the hospital.

Further details on the circumstances on the shooting were not immediately available.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

