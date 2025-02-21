2 shot inside business on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot inside a business Thursday on the city's South Side,

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Western Avenue near Marquette Park and West Englewood, Chicago police said.

The two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were inside a business at the location when an offender entered and shot at them, police said.

The man was shot multiple times. The woman has a graze wound to the right arm, police said. They were both taken to a hospital in fair and good condition.

The unknown offender fled the scene and no one is in custody, CPD said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news report. Check back with ABC7 for updates.