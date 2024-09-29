2-year-old girl shot in Chicago Lawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler was shot inside an apartment complex Saturday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around in the 2500 block of West 61st Street, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 2-year-old girl, was inside an apartment at the location when she was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said.

The girl is expected to survive after being taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Investigators would not detail if there is a possible relationship between the alleged shooter and the girl, or if they're actively searching for a suspect.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.