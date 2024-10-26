24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
23-year-old man fatally shot in Englewood, Chicago police say

Sunday, October 27, 2024
Sunday, October 27, 2024 11:42AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our coverage of this story has moved here.

A man was shot and killed Friday evening on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was standing on the sidewalk when he was hit by gunfire, police said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

