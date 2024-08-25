3 injured in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, including a teen, in a shooting Saturday on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 8:07 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The three victims were walking on a sidewalk when they were shot. The circumstances of the shooting was not immediately known, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the groin, police said. They were also taken to Mt. Sinai, where they were both reported to be in fair condition.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

