WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 shot, 1 critically injured in Morgan Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 30, 2024 4:25PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured on the city's South Side on Monday, according to Chicago police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened around 9:83 a.m. near 115th Street and Vincennes Avenue in Morgan Park.

A man was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in critical condition. His age was not released by police.

Two women, aged 24 and 30, were shot in the left hand. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay, according to CPD.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW