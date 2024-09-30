3 shot, 1 critically injured in Morgan Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured on the city's South Side on Monday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 9:83 a.m. near 115th Street and Vincennes Avenue in Morgan Park.

A man was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in critical condition. His age was not released by police.

Two women, aged 24 and 30, were shot in the left hand. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay, according to CPD.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

No one is in custody.

