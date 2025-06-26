24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 seriously injured in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 2:07AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and seriously injured Wednesday evening near a park on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Throop Street in Englewood, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Three victims were at the location near Ogden Park when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the chest and leg, and a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times. They were all take to the University of Chicago Hospital, initially reported to be in serious condition, CPD said.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW