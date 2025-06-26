3 seriously injured in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and seriously injured Wednesday evening near a park on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Throop Street in Englewood, Chicago police said.

Three victims were at the location near Ogden Park when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the chest and leg, and a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times. They were all take to the University of Chicago Hospital, initially reported to be in serious condition, CPD said.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

