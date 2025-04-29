24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 teens wounded in East Chatham shooting, Chicago police say

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 9:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting in the East Chatham neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:23 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Maryland Avenue.

The victims told police they were approached by a red SUV with two suspects inside who took out guns and fired.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the foot and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot, police said. Each were transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

