3 shot in Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 1:59 a.m. in the 5500-block of South Ada Street.

Police said the victims were standing in an alley when shots were fired.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man each walked into St. Bernard's Hospital with a wounds to the legs and are in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

