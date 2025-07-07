3 wounded in separate South Austin shootings, Chicago police say

More than 50 people were shot, six fatally, over the 4th of July weekend in Chicago.

More than 50 people were shot, six fatally, over the 4th of July weekend in Chicago.

More than 50 people were shot, six fatally, over the 4th of July weekend in Chicago.

More than 50 people were shot, six fatally, over the 4th of July weekend in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in two shootings in the South Austin neighborhood minutes apart Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The first shooting occurred at about 10:28 p.m. in the 5200-block of West Ferdinand Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two men wounded in an alley, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the face and transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

A second shooting took place a short time later at about 10:30 p.m. in the first block of Lorel Avenue.

A 25-year-old man said he stepped outside when a male suspect took out a gun and fired in his direction, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with either shooting. Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

