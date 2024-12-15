3-year-old boy shot inside apartment on Near West Side after armed robber shoots into air, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was injured inside a Near West Side apartment by stray gunfire from an armed robber Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, neat University Village and Little Italy, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was iin a parking lot near the apartment when he was approached by an armed offender who demand property, police said. During the armed robbery, the suspect fired shots into the air.

The gunfire struck a 3-year-old boy who was inside a nearby apartment at the location, police said.

The boy was shot in his left ear. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, CPD said.

The armed robbery victim was not injured.

Chicago police continue to investigate, and no arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.

