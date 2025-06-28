3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at business in West Woodlawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot and at least one victim was killed Saturday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 3:56 p.m. in the 800 block of East 63rd Street in West Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

The victims, a 25-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and two males whose ages were not known, were inside of a business when two armed offenders fired shots at them, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, CPD said.

The other three victims were injured. The 25-year-old victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The victims whose ages were not known took themselves to University of Chicago Hospital and Comer Children's Hospital, both in unknown condition, police said.

No arrests were reported as Chicago police continue investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood