Man killed, another wounded in Austin shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, Friday evening on the city's West Side.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection technology alert around 4:55 p.m. in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Two victims were found at the scene. A 49-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the head and a 21-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital and was initially reported to be in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead.

The younger victim was also taken to Mt. Sinai, and he was reported to be in fair condition.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

