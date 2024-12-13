Boy, 11, wounded in shooting after crash on NW Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot after a traffic crash on the Northwest Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:27 a.m. in the 1400-block of North Western Avenue.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a minor crash. When one of the drivers attempted to exchange information, police said the driver of the other vehicle took out a gun and began firing at the other driver's vehicle.

An 11-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle was wounded in the left hand and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

