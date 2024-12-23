24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Boy, 16, killed in Calumet Heights shooting

Monday, December 23, 2024 12:10PM
Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on the Far South Side Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on the Far South Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 7:15 p.m. in the 2300-block of East 93rd Street.

Police said the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available and Area Two detectives are investigating.

