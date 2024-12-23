Boy, 16, killed in Calumet Heights shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on the Far South Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 7:15 p.m. in the 2300-block of East 93rd Street.

Police said the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available and Area Two detectives are investigating.

