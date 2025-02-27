Car shot at multiple times on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near I-55 interchange: Chicago police

No injuries reported, but woman's car has bullet holes in windows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman's car was shot at multiple times on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old woman was driving south in the 2000-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 9:20 a.m., near the South Loop, when a dark-colored SUV approached the driver's side of her vehicle, police said.

Someone inside the SUV opened fire, hitting the woman's white Mercedes Benz, police said.

The suspect vehicle continued south.

No injuries were reported, but the woman's car has bullet holes in the windows.

No other vehicles were damaged, police said.

The woman said she was driving from the north suburbs to a repair shop, when the shooting took place near the Interstate 55 interchange.

"As soon as I passed the first ramp down there, I heard the 'pow, pow' sound. I was on the phone with my friend, and I said, 'it seems like somebody just fired shots at me.' I said, 'let me call my husband.' I called him, and I pulled over, and that was when I realized somebody fired three shots in my car," she said.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

