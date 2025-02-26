21-year-old man charged with killing 5 people over 7-month span in 2020: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jailed man has been charged in connection with five Southwest Side murders that took place over a seven-month span in 2020, Chicago police said.
Police said officers arrested 21-year-old Antonio Reyes, who was already in jail, in connection with the killings just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Reyes is accused of fatally shooting five people in five separate incidents, which happened at these locations:
Those murders happened in Gage Park, Brighton Park and West Lawn.
Police said Reyes is also responsible for four attempted murders. He faces nine felony charges.
