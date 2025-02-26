24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
21-year-old man charged with killing 5 people over 7-month span in 2020: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 3:11AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jailed man has been charged in connection with five Southwest Side murders that took place over a seven-month span in 2020, Chicago police said.

Police said officers arrested 21-year-old Antonio Reyes, who was already in jail, in connection with the killings just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Reyes is accused of fatally shooting five people in five separate incidents, which happened at these locations:

  • 2600-block of W. 59th St. on March 2, 2020

  • 4100-block of S. Sacramento Ave. on April 5, 2020

  • 5200-block of S. Homan Ave. on May 1, 2020

  • 5400-block of S. Homan Ave. on Nov 8, 2020

  • 4700-block of W. 59th St. on Nov 9, 2020

Those murders happened in Gage Park, Brighton Park and West Lawn.

Police said Reyes is also responsible for four attempted murders. He faces nine felony charges.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
