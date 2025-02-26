21-year-old man charged with killing 5 people over 7-month span in 2020: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jailed man has been charged in connection with five Southwest Side murders that took place over a seven-month span in 2020, Chicago police said.

Police said officers arrested 21-year-old Antonio Reyes, who was already in jail, in connection with the killings just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Reyes is accused of fatally shooting five people in five separate incidents, which happened at these locations:



2600-block of W. 59th St. on March 2, 2020



4100-block of S. Sacramento Ave. on April 5, 2020



5200-block of S. Homan Ave. on May 1, 2020



5400-block of S. Homan Ave. on Nov 8, 2020



4700-block of W. 59th St. on Nov 9, 2020

Those murders happened in Gage Park, Brighton Park and West Lawn.

Police said Reyes is also responsible for four attempted murders. He faces nine felony charges.

