CCL holder shoots carjacking suspect in Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old suspect was shot after trying to hijack a man on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The crime happened at about 5:20 a.m. near 82nd Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood.

A 47-year-old man was inside his Toyota Camry when a group of four people jumped him and demanded his car.

Police said someone "discharging a chemical agent" on the victim. Police did not specify what the chemical was.

The victim, who has a valid FOID and CCL, shot at the suspects.

One of the suspects, 16, was shot in the left knee and his left arm was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The other suspects fled in the victim's Toyota Camry and headed eastbound.

The victim was treated on the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

No charged have been announced. Chicago police are investigating.

This comes just hours after sources told ABC7 Chicago a retired police officer shot a suspected vehicle thief on the city's West Side.