Retired police officer shoots suspected vehicle thief on West Side, sources say

Thursday, October 24, 2024 10:18AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man suspected of trying to break into a car on the West Side was shot by the car's owner Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:26 a.m. in the300-block of North Mayfield Avenue.

Police said a 53-year-old man was trying to break into a vehicle when he was confronted by the owner.

Some sort of a struggle ensued and the owner, who sources said is a retired police officer, shot at the suspect.

The suspect was hit in the right shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

