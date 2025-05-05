24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
COPA investigating off-duty Chicago police shooting in Roseland

COPA also investigating another shooting involving Chicago police in Grand Crossing

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Monday, May 5, 2025 9:33AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- COPA is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in the Roseland neighborhood Monday morning.

COPA said the shooting took place near the 10600-block of South La Salle Street.

COPA is also investigating a separate shooting involving an on-duty officer in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday morning.

Further details were not immediately available.

