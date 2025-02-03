Man charged in shooting death of Elgin HS senior before Lil Durk concert in Chicago

Elgin High School senior Jess Kendall has died after being injured in a Chicago shooting. He was heading to the Lil Durk concert at the United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 18-year-old of Elgin, Chicago police said.

The deadly shooting happened just before a Lil Durk concert at the United Center on October 20, 2024.

Jess Kendall, 18, was heading toward the concert with his girlfriend when they were robbed at gunpoint, and Jess suffered a fatal gunshot wound near the 100-block of N. Wolcott Avenue.

Nearly four months after the fatal shooting, Chicago police arrested Deron Wolfe.

Wolfe, 19, was arrested in Rantoul, Illinois on January 31.

He is facing charges for murder and armed robbery, according to Chicago police.

