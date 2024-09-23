Man shot, critically injured in Streeterville: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and seriously wounded Monday afternoon in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man was on the sidewalk in the 300-block of East North Water Street just after 1 p.m., when someone shot him, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition, CPD said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about those involved or what led up to the shooting.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

