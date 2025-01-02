24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death in Princeton Park identified by medical examiner

The 29-year-old is believed to be Chicago's first homicide case of 2025.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 2, 2025 12:40PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot to death on January 1st has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The deadly shooting happened on Wednesday at about 3:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Avenue in the Princeton Park neighborhood.

A man, 29, was found with two gunshot wounds at the scene, where he later died.

The shooting is believed to be CPD's first homicide case of 2025.

He was identified as Isaiah Magruder of Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW