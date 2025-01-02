The 29-year-old is believed to be Chicago's first homicide case of 2025.

Man shot to death in Princeton Park identified by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot to death on January 1st has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The deadly shooting happened on Wednesday at about 3:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Avenue in the Princeton Park neighborhood.

A man, 29, was found with two gunshot wounds at the scene, where he later died.

The shooting is believed to be CPD's first homicide case of 2025.

He was identified as Isaiah Magruder of Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

