Man, 20, killed in Beverly house shooting identified by officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 3, 2025 3:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed on the city's South Side on Sunday has been identified.

The shooting happened at about 6:11 a.m. in the 10600-block of S. Walden Parkway, Chicago police said.

Police said two men were arguing when one of them started shooting inside the house.

A man, 20, was shot multiple times in the body. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner later identified him as Jamaal Vaughan of the Englewood neighborhood.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

