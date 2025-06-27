Laquan McDonald's cousin among 2 shot allegedly by lifeguard at Douglass Park, police report says

A cousin of Laquan McDonald was wounded in a shooting in Douglass Park that killed another teen Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members said a cousin of Laquan McDonald was wounded in a shooting in Douglass Park that left another teen dead.

According to a police report obtained by the ABC7 I-Team, the alleged gunman is a lifeguard with the Chicago Park District.

According to that police report, the lifeguard had a concealed carry license.

The shooting happened around 7:03 p.m. in the 14000 block South Sacramento Drive in Douglass Park, Chicago police said.

The two teens were in the park when they were approached by an unknown armed male suspect who fired shots at them, police said.

The police report says the lifeguard got into an altercation with the teens after believing they were going to steal his bicycle and then allegedly fired at them.

A 14-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, CPD said.

Family members said the 14-year-old is cousins with Laquan McDonald, who was killed by Chicago police in 2014. His uncle is Pastor Marvin Hunter of Grace Memorial Baptist Church.

The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the back and was also hospitalized in serious condition. Police said he was later pronounced dead.

Mayor Brandon Johnson visited with staff, children and families at Douglass Park in light of Thursday's shooting.

A spokesperson said the mayor, Park District Superintendent Carlos Ramirez Rosa and Alderwoman Monique Scott wanted to meet with staff and counselors - supporting the youth here at the fieldhouse as summer camps are continuing Friday morning.

The Chicago Park District issued a statement saying, "The Chicago Park District is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred at Douglass Park. We continue to cooperate with the Chicago Police Department as they conduct their active investigation. The Park District has made the decision to close Douglass Park pool today out of care and respect for the park staff and community members impacted by yesterday's events. The District is working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to offer crisis support services to the park staff and residents of the surrounding community.

"In spite of this tragic event, Douglass Park remains a safe and vibrant community anchor. The fieldhouse will be open today during normal operating hours and all programs will be held as scheduled. Additional Park security and other staff will be present throughout the day.

"The Park District understands the gravity of this situation. We have initiated a thorough internal review to understand what happened leading up to yesterday's shooting and identify appropriate action.

"We are committed to supporting our staff, patrons, and the broader North Lawndale community during this difficult time. As we move forward, our focus remains on safety, and ensuring our parks continue to be places of peace, connection, and community."

Police said no one is in custody and police are investigating.

