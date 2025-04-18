Man found guilty of fatally shooting 2 teens in South Shore who asked how tall he was

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been found guilty after police said he fatally shot two teens in the South Shore neighborhood after they asked how tall he was in June 2020.

Police said Laroy Battle, 19 at the time of the shooting, opened fire on two teens in an alley in the 7900-block of South Luella Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Chicago police officials said the shooting took place after the two teens and a friend had a brief encounter with Battle, whom they did not know, in a corner store.

As the three teens walked home, two of them were shot multiple times in the alley. Police said they recovered nine shell casings from the scene.

Jasean Francis, 17, was shot in the back, chest and left hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. Charles Riley, 16, was shot in the back and left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he also died.

Police said the two boys had asked their mothers for the okay to go down the block and buy candy.

Battle was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police said he had a previous conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, for which he received probation.

A jury has now convicted Battle. He will back in court next month for post-trial motions.