20-year-old man found shot to death inside crashed SUV in Jefferson Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man was found shot to death inside a crashed SUV on Chicago's Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting just before 3 a.m. in the 5700-block of North Central Avenue in Jefferson Park.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the driver's seat of a silver SUV that had crashed into a tree, CPD said.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Chicago fire crews responded, and the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Neither his identity nor what led up to the fatal shooting was immediately released.

No one was in custody later Wednesday morning.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

