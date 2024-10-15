Burglars wanted for ransacking Bucktown, Hermosa homes, Chicago police release video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple homes were broken into and ransacked by a group of three men, according to Chicago police.

The crimes happened on the city's Northwest Side in the afternoon.

Chicago police said the burglars forced their way into the houses through a side door.

Burglars took money, jewelry and any items of value. In one instance, the burglars took an entire safe.

They were seen driving off in a 2005 Silver GMC Savana Van with Illinois registration plates 102028PV. Police said the van has a "huge dent" on the rear.

The crimes happened at the following locations:

-1800-block of West Dickens Avenue on Oct. 2 at 03:25 p.m.

-2200-block of North Leavitt St on Oct. 2 at 03:55 p.m.

-2000-block of West Churchill St on Oct. 4 at 03:30 p.m.

