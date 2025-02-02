24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man killed in Beverly house shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 2, 2025 2:13PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed on the city's South Side on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 6:11 a.m. in the 10600-block of S. Walden Parkway, police said.

Police said two men were arguing when one of them started shooting inside the house.

A man, 20, was shot multiple times in the body. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not release any information regarding the victim.

