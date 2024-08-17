WATCH LIVE

Man, 28, shot, killed in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 17, 2024 11:50AM
Man, 28, was shot early Saturday near 45th and Champlaign in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday, Chicago police said.

This happened at around 12:29 a.m. in the 4500 blk. of S. Champlaign.

A witness told police that the man was on the sidewalk when someone opened fire on him and took off. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting is not known and no one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

