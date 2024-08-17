Man, 28, shot, killed in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday, Chicago police said.

This happened at around 12:29 a.m. in the 4500 blk. of S. Champlaign.

A witness told police that the man was on the sidewalk when someone opened fire on him and took off. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting is not known and no one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

