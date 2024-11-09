68-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 68-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city's Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

It happened at about 3:25 a.m. in the 8400 blk. of South May Street.

A witness told police she was inside her home when she heard gunshots coming from outside. She said she went outside and found the man on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim on the scene and transported him to Advocate Christ Hospital where he he died.

There is no one in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood