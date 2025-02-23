24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested after shots fired inside Chicago Park District building on Near West Side, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 23, 2025 2:17AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending after shots were fired inside a Chicago Park District building on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at Fosco Park near West 13th Street and South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chicago police said there was an altercation between a man and an off-duty officer working as a security guard.

Police said the man allegedly got ahold of the guard's weapon and fired shots, but no one was hurt.

He was arrested at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW