Man arrested after shots fired inside Chicago Park District building on Near West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending after shots were fired inside a Chicago Park District building on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at Fosco Park near West 13th Street and South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said there was an altercation between a man and an off-duty officer working as a security guard.

Police said the man allegedly got ahold of the guard's weapon and fired shots, but no one was hurt.

He was arrested at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood